ETV Bharat / business

Rice Exporters Seek Budget Sops, Interest Subvention To Boost Competitiveness

New Delhi: The Indian Rice Exporter's Federation (IREF) on Tuesday urged the government to provide tax incentives, interest subvention and freight support in the upcoming 2026 Budget to strengthen the sector's competitiveness while addressing sustainability concerns. The trade body asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 4 per cent interest subvention on export credit, 3 per cent road and rail freight support, and timely disbursal of duty remission schemes (RoDTEP - Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products).

"These measures will directly lower exporters' costs, incentivise sustainability, and encourage scaling of value-added shipments," IREF President Prem Garg said in a representation to the finance minister. India accounts for roughly 40 per cent of global rice trade and exported about 20.1 million tonnes of rice to more than 170 countries in the 2024-25 fiscal year, he said.

"Rice exports remain a strategic economic asset supporting farm incomes, rural employment and the external sector," Garg said, adding that sustained leadership in the staple food commodity strengthens India's economic resilience and diplomatic leverage. However, the sector faces challenges, including groundwater depletion in major paddy-growing regions, high procurement and storage costs, and market volatility, he said.

"Union Budget 2025-26 can strengthen competitiveness while improving sustainability and farmer outcomes through targeted fiscal and enabling measures," he said.

Key demands IREF sought support for sustainable rice production through tax and investment incentives linked to verified water-saving and low-emission practices such as Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD), Direct Seeded Rice (DSR), laser levelling, and energy-efficient milling. The federation also called for incentives to shift acreage towards higher-value paddy and rice varieties -- premium basmati, GI/organic/specialty non-basmati -- to improve farmer realisation and reduce pressure on MSP procurement.