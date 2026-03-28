ETV Bharat / business

Returns From Eurozone And Emerging Markets Bear The Brunt of US-Iran War

An Israeli first responder walks from the site of a missile strike in Tel Aviv, Israel, early Saturday, March 28, 2026. ( AP )

European equities and credit markets are likely to remain under pressure even if the Middle East conflict subsides in the coming weeks, as the region grapples with the economic fallout of higher energy prices and weaker growth prospects. The outbreak of the US-Israeli war with Iran has already triggered a sharp reversal in global equity performance, with US markets benefiting from safe-haven flows while Eurozone assets lag.

The Eurozone, which was once seen as recovering from the adverse impact of the Russia-Ukraine war earlier this year, is now being seen as increasingly vulnerable, particularly as it remains heavily dependent on imported energy.

"European equities and credit bear the brunt of disruption," said Cassidy Ainsworth-Grace, an economist at the London-based think tank Oxford Economics. She noted that even a near-term resolution of the kinetic phase of the US-Israel’s war on Iran is unlikely to reverse the structural pressures facing Europe.

Smoke billows following an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP)

As per a study conducted by Oxford Economics, the relative regional returns this year, as measured in US Dollars, are positive for the US equities after the outbreak of the US-Iran war, while for the Eurozone and Emerging Market equities, these returns have declined.

This was just the opposite until the war broke out. For example, before the war in the Gulf region, the relative regional returns, as measured in USD, were negative by nearly 4 percent for US equities, while for emerging markets they were estimated as 10 percent and for European markets, they were slightly less than 4 percent in positive.

However, after the outbreak of the US-Iran war, the relative regional returns for the US markets have gone from a negative of around 4 percent to plus two percent, clearly a role of reversal.

Israeli security forces and rescue teams inspect the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP)

"Earlier this year, investors had been betting on a Eurozone recovery, but we think they're likely to be disappointed. With no recovery in sight, Eurozone equities appear relatively expensive,” Ainsworth-Grace, a Global Macro Strategist at Oxford Economics, said in her statement sent to ETV Bharat.

Europe’s heavy reliance on imported energy

The region’s reliance on natural gas imports leaves it exposed to supply shocks, especially as disruptions to Gulf energy flows push Asian buyers into global LNG markets, which is driving up energy prices in the world market.

With gas storage levels already low and limited alternatives—given the political constraints on Russian supply—Europe faces a more persistent and inflationary energy shock than in past disruptions.