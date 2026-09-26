ETV Bharat / business

Retirement Investment Schemes In India: NPS, SCSS And More

New Delhi: Every salaried individual wants to be financially secure after retirement. For a healthy corpus and regular income after retirement, an individual needs to define the retirement goals and should start a retirement savings plan early in his life. For an ideal retirement plan, people need to finalise how much income do they need to require to live their desired lifestyle post-retirement years. Selecting the right retirement plan after doing good research and taking financial advice from any expert for post-retirement requirements is also a good idea. While planning, every individual should also consider medical costs and miscellaneous expenses.

Here are some investment plans

National Pension Scheme (NPS)

People looking to invest for retirement can opt for the National Pension Scheme (NPS). It is a central government-controlled plan aimed at providing a regular income source to the subscribers. NPS can be availed by both resident Indians and NRIs. The entry age is between 18 years and 70 years. In September 2024, the government also launched the NPS Vatsalya scheme with an aim to secure the future of its young subscribers.

Unit Linked Insurance Plans

Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP) schemes not only offer one of best investment options for retirement, but also provide life cover plans. In this scheme, a depositor makes his investment in funds of his/her choice, and the other goes towards life cover. There are tax benefits on premiums paid under Section 80C.

Systematic Investment Plans

People who are willing to take the stock market-related risks, can choose to invest in Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) for retirement. SIPs are systematically directed plans which require investors to deposit a certain amount towards mutual fund investments at regular intervals. The Mutual Fund SIP investment option gives leverage of investing weekly, monthly or quarterly instead of making a lump sum investment.

Public Provident Fund