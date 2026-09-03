ETV Bharat / business

Retail Sugar Price Drops 3.85 Pc To Rs 62.57/Kg In A Week: Govt Data

New Delhi: The average all-India retail price of sugar has declined by 3.85 per cent to Rs 62.57 per kg in a week, following recent government measures including allowing imports and tightening of stockholding norms for bulk users and dealers, according to official data.

The retail price of the sweetener declined from Rs 65.08 per kg a week ago. However, the prices are still running 27 per cent higher than the previous month's level of Rs 49.33 per kg. The average wholesale price of sugar also dropped to Rs 57.62 per kg on September 2 from Rs 60.39 per kg a week ago, as per the data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

The drop in wholesale price takes time to reflect in the retail market because retailers who bought stock at the earlier, higher rates are unwilling to sell at a loss and will continue pricing their existing inventory at the older rate until it is exhausted, according to sources.