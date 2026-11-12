ETV Bharat / business

Retail Inflation Soars To 6.09% in October; RBI's Upper Tolerance Band Breached For First Time In 2 Years

Retail Inflation Soars To 6.09% in October 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Retail inflation surged to 6.09 per cent in October as it breached Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band for the first time in two years. The Year on year food inflation, based on Consumer Food Price Index, in October 2026 stood at 8.94 per cent. The government has mandated mandated RBI to keep inflation within the range of 2-6 per cent. In October 2024, retail inflation stood at 6.25 per cent.

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated that Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of October, 2026 over October, 2025 was recorded 6.09% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 6.63% and 5.41%, respectively.

The ministry informed that Consumer price index (CPI) based headline retail inflation was 5.54 per cent in September. Food inflation jumped to 8.94 per cent in October 2026 from 7.74 per cent in September 2026, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. The top five items with high inflation were onion (116.22 per cent), garlic (60.74 per cent), silver jewellery (52.39 per cent), ginger (48.32 per cent) and lemon (47.30 per cent).