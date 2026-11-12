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Retail Inflation Soars To 6.09% in October; RBI's Upper Tolerance Band Breached For First Time In 2 Years

Retail inflation surged to 6.09% in October 2026 as it breached RBI’s upper tolerance band for the first time in two years.

Retail Inflation October 2026
Retail Inflation Soars To 6.09% in October 2026 (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 12, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST

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Updated : November 12, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST

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New Delhi: Retail inflation surged to 6.09 per cent in October as it breached Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band for the first time in two years. The Year on year food inflation, based on Consumer Food Price Index, in October 2026 stood at 8.94 per cent. The government has mandated mandated RBI to keep inflation within the range of 2-6 per cent. In October 2024, retail inflation stood at 6.25 per cent.

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated that Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of October, 2026 over October, 2025 was recorded 6.09% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 6.63% and 5.41%, respectively.

The ministry informed that Consumer price index (CPI) based headline retail inflation was 5.54 per cent in September.

Food inflation jumped to 8.94 per cent in October 2026 from 7.74 per cent in September 2026, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

The top five items with high inflation were onion (116.22 per cent), garlic (60.74 per cent), silver jewellery (52.39 per cent), ginger (48.32 per cent) and lemon (47.30 per cent).

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had in October raised the benchmark policy rate by 0.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent -- its first hike in nearly four years. It hinted of increasing the rate amid rising inflation, a weak rupee and high crude oil prices.

September, 2026 (Final)October, 2026 (Provisional)
RuralUrbanCombinedRuralUrbanCombined
Inflation (%)CPI (General)6.084.885.546.635.416.09
CFPI8.067.187.749.098.688.94
IndexCPI (General)110.11108.71109.49110.73109.22110.05
CFPI112.21112.10112.17113.22113.24113.23

The Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of October, 2026 over October, 2025 stood at 8.94 per cent (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 9.09% and 8.68%, respectively.

Top 5 key items with low inflation at All India combined level:

S.No.ItemWeightInflation (%)
September, 2026		Inflation (%)
October, 2026
1Potato0.7549-11.52-14.24
3Cauliflower0.233-2.88-10.57
3Coconut0.1931-3.99-5.6
4Brinjal0.29122.21-3.34
5Cabbage0.15185.58-1.92

Top 5 key items with high inflation at All India combined level

S.No.ItemWeightInflation (%)
September, 2026		Inflation (%)
October, 2026
1Onion0.7006108.13116.22
2Garlic0.373854.6260.74
3Silver Jewellery0.312787.8252.39
4Ginger0.255662.8548.32
5Lemon0.136736.4147.3

All India General (Rural, Urban and Combined) division wise indices and inflation for October, 2026 (Provisional)

Division codeDivision nameWeightsIndexInflation
RuralUrbanComb.RuralUrbanComb.
(i)(ii)(iii)(iv)(v)(vi)(vii)(viii)(ix)
01Food and beverages36.75112.83112.70112.788.708.198.51
02Paan, tobacco and intoxicants2.99108.80109.28108.954.705.424.93
03Clothing and footwear6.38111.80108.45110.525.613.894.96
04Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels17.66105.62104.11104.673.732.412.90
05Furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance4.47107.27105.98106.724.373.363.94
06Health6.10105.35106.18105.671.982.162.05
07Transport8.80106.49106.10106.315.955.715.84
08Information and communication3.61106.83106.14106.533.223.093.16
09Recreation, sport and culture1.52106.42105.45105.932.992.052.52
10Education services3.33107.82110.09109.193.104.614.02
11Restaurants and accommodation services3.35115.09116.20115.6810.249.9010.06
13Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services5.04125.25123.52124.5010.849.2410.14
All India100.00110.73109.22110.056.635.416.09
Last Updated : November 12, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST

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RETAIL INFLATION
WHY RETAIL INFLATION RISE
RETAIL INFLATION OCTOBER 2026
RB INFLATION

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