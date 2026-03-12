ETV Bharat / business

Retail Inflation Rises To 3.21 Pc In Feb, Stays Within RBI's Comfort Zone

New Delhi: Retail inflation moved up to 3.21 per cent in February compared to 2.74 per cent in the preceding month, driven mainly by higher food prices, showed government data released on Thursday.

However, the consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation stayed within the Reserve Bank's target of 2-4 per cent. The government has mandated the central bank to ensure inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The February inflation data is based on the new CPI series with base year 2024 released last month. Food inflation in February rose sequentially to 3.47 per cent from 2.13 per cent in January, showed the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The major items that witnessed a high pace of price hike were 'silver, gold, diamond, platinum jewellery', coconut-copra, tomato, and cauliflower. On the other hand, there was disinflation in garlic, onion, potato, arhar, and litchi.

Inflation rates for rural and urban areas were at 3.37 per cent and 3.02 per cent, respectively. Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, said that the uptick in inflation was almost entirely led by the food and beverages (F&B) segment, which accounted for as much as 44 bps of the 47 bps rise in the headline print between these months.

Core inflation (CPI excluding F&B and electricity, gas and other fuels) remained unchanged at 3.4 per cent between January and February. Nayar further said the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia pose upside risks to the CPI inflation trajectory, if sustained for an extended period.