ETV Bharat / business

Retail Inflation Rises To 4.45 Pc In July, Food Inflation At 5.52 Pc

New Delhi: Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 4.45 per cent in July 2026, according to provisional data. The year-on-year inflation rate based on the All India Consumer Price Index, with 2024 as the base year, stood at 4.45 per cent in July 2026 over July 2025. Inflation was higher in rural areas at 4.84 per cent, while the urban rate stood at 3.96 per cent.

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), food inflation also remained elevated in July, with the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) recording an inflation rate of 5.52 per cent. The corresponding food inflation rates were 5.79 per cent in rural areas and 5.05 per cent in urban areas.

Key items with high and low inflation

At the all-India combined level, the top five key items recording high inflation in July 2026 were silver jewellery, ginger, garlic, gold/diamond/platinum jewellery, and onion. Among these, silver jewellery continued to record the highest inflation, although it moderated from 133.24 per cent in June 2026 to 109.84 per cent in July 2026. In contrast, inflation in ginger, garlic, and onion increased significantly during the month.

Retail Inflation Rises To 4.45 Pc In July, Food Inflation At 5.52 Pc (Special arrangement)

While the five key items with low inflation in July 2026 were potato, motor car and jeep, lady's finger, peas, and tomato (-4.59 per cent). Potato continued to register the lowest inflation, though it became less negative compared with June 2026.

Besides this, Lady Finger and Tomato moved from positive inflation in June to negative inflation in July, indicating a decline in their prices during the month.