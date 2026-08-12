Retail Inflation Rises To 4.45 Pc In July, Food Inflation At 5.52 Pc
Retail inflation rose to 4.45% in July 2026, driven by food price increases, with rural inflation higher than urban, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 4.45 per cent in July 2026, according to provisional data. The year-on-year inflation rate based on the All India Consumer Price Index, with 2024 as the base year, stood at 4.45 per cent in July 2026 over July 2025. Inflation was higher in rural areas at 4.84 per cent, while the urban rate stood at 3.96 per cent.
According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), food inflation also remained elevated in July, with the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) recording an inflation rate of 5.52 per cent. The corresponding food inflation rates were 5.79 per cent in rural areas and 5.05 per cent in urban areas.
Key items with high and low inflation
At the all-India combined level, the top five key items recording high inflation in July 2026 were silver jewellery, ginger, garlic, gold/diamond/platinum jewellery, and onion. Among these, silver jewellery continued to record the highest inflation, although it moderated from 133.24 per cent in June 2026 to 109.84 per cent in July 2026. In contrast, inflation in ginger, garlic, and onion increased significantly during the month.
While the five key items with low inflation in July 2026 were potato, motor car and jeep, lady's finger, peas, and tomato (-4.59 per cent). Potato continued to register the lowest inflation, though it became less negative compared with June 2026.
Besides this, Lady Finger and Tomato moved from positive inflation in June to negative inflation in July, indicating a decline in their prices during the month.
In June 2026 the final CPI inflation rate was 4.38 per cent for the combined rural and urban sectors. Rural inflation stood at 4.74 per cent, while urban inflation was 3.93 per cent. While the combined CFPI inflation rate in June was 5.32 per cent, with rural food inflation at 5.45 per cent and urban food inflation at 5.09 per cent.
MoSPI data also says that the July data was based on real-time price collection from 1,407 urban markets, including online markets, and 1,465 villages across all states and union territories. The data was collected through personal visits by field staff of the Field Operations Division of the National Statistical Office under a weekly roster.
The response rate during July 2026 was 100 per cent in both rural and urban markets.
States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka witnessed inflation higher than the national average. CPI inflation in these states recorded 6.32, 5.72, 5.44, 4.91, and 4.89 per cent, respectively.
The CPI data for August 2026 is scheduled to be released on September 14, 2026, or the next working day if September 14 is a holiday.
Commenting on inflation data, Fundamental Analyst at Bajaj Broking, Shashwat Singh, said that food remained the principal driver, though composition was mixed, and sharp gains in select vegetables and spices were partly offset by deflation across other items in the food basket.
According to Shashwat, the trajectory has firmed steadily through 2026, from 2.74 per cent in January to 4.45 per cent in July, a sequence that has brought realised prints close to the RBI's projected inflation path, validating the central bank's trajectory and narrowing the scope for a dovish surprise. With geopolitical tensions escalating and crude prices firming, both CPI and WPI are trending upward; unless these conditions moderate, headline inflation is likely to stay on an upward path.
He added that division-wise, personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods and services led at 14.77 per cent, reflecting the precious-metals-linked surge in “other personal effects” (43.54%), followed by restaurants and accommodation services (7.72%) and food and beverages (5.24%). Offsets came from information and communication (0.63%), health (1.34%), recreation (1.64%), housing (2.22%) and purchase of vehicles (-4.37%), even as operation of personal transport equipment ran hot at 7.36%.
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