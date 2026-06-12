ETV Bharat / business

Retail Inflation Inches Up To 3.93 Pc In May: Govt data

New Delhi: Retail inflation inched up in May to 3.93 per cent compared to 3.48 per cent in the preceding month due to higher food prices, according to official data released on Friday. Consumer Price Index-based inflation in the food basket was 4.78 per cent in May, higher from 4.2 per cent in April, according to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data.

Precious metal jewellery, tomato, ginger, raisin (kishmish), and monacca were the five items with the highest inflation. On the other hand, potato, peas, motor car and jeep, cumin (jeera) and 'motor cycle and scooter' were the top five items with low inflation at All India combined level in May, 2026.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which mainly factors in CPI when arriving at its monetary policy, has been mandated by the government to ensure that headline inflation remains at 4 per cent, with a 2 per cent margin on either side.