ETV Bharat / business

Retail Inflation Rises To 4.82 Pc In Aug On Higher Food Prices

New Delhi: Retail inflation rose to 4.82 per cent in August, driven by costly onion and other food items, remaining above the Reserve Bank's median target, according to government data released on Monday. Wholesale price-based inflation also increased to 9.92 per cent in August from 9.78 per cent in July.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.45 per cent in July. August retail inflation is the highest since the new series, with base year 2024, came into effect in January.

Higher CPI reading will be a key factor in deciding policy rates when the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets early next month. According to National Statistics Office (NSO) data on CPI for August, retail inflation rates for rural and urban areas were 5.23 per cent and 4.31 per cent, respectively.

Retail food inflation in August climbed to 5.95 per cent from 5.52 in the preceding month. Inflation in onions rose to 48.27 per cent in August against 22.54 per cent in July. Inflation in garlic rose to 43.6 per cent from 35.36 per cent in July. The rate of price rise in ginger was also high at 73.82 per cent compared to July.