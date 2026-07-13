ETV Bharat / business

Retail Inflation Inches Up To 4.38 Pc in May: Govt Data

The food inflation based on the CPI was 5.32 per cent in June, higher than 4.78 per cent in May.

Retail Inflation Inches Up To 4.38 Pc in May: Govt Data
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST

|

Updated : July 13, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Retail inflation inched up to 4.38 per cent in June compared to 3.93 per cent in May, mainly due to higher prices of food items, according to government data released on Monday.

The food inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) was 5.32 per cent in June, higher than 4.78 per cent in May, according to the data.

The government has mandated the Reserve Bank of India to ensure that the headline inflation remains at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Read More

  1. Gold, Silver May Stay Under Pressure As US-Iran Tensions, Inflation Data Hold Key: Analysts
  2. RBI Launches 3 Key Surveys To Get Input For Monetary Policy
Last Updated : July 13, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST

TAGGED:

CPI
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
FOOD INFLATION
INFLATION RATES
RETAIL INFLATION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.