ETV Bharat / business

Retail Inflation Inches Up To 4.38 Pc in May: Govt Data

New Delhi: Retail inflation inched up to 4.38 per cent in June compared to 3.93 per cent in May, mainly due to higher prices of food items, according to government data released on Monday.

The food inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) was 5.32 per cent in June, higher than 4.78 per cent in May, according to the data.