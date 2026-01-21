ETV Bharat / business

Retail Inflation For Farm, Rural Workers Rises A Tad In December

New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rose slightly by 0.04 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively, in December 2025 compared to the preceding month amid firming up of certain food items, showed government data released on Wednesday.

The pace of increase in retail prices, measured in terms of Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Workers (CPI-AL) and Consumer Price Index-Rural Workers (CPI-RL), was negative at (-) 0.66 per cent and (-) 0.47, respectively, in November 2025, a labour ministry statement said.

Food inflation in December 2025 stood at (-) 1.80 per cent for farm workers and (-) 1.73 per cent for rural labourers. In contrast, the two respective figures in November were at (-) 2.95 per cent and (-) 2.70 per cent, according to the data.