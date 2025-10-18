ETV Bharat / business

Retail Inflation For Farm, Rural Workers Eases In September

The Consumer Price Index for Agricultural and Rural Labourers declines as food prices continue to fall.

Retail Inflation For Farm, Rural Workers Eases In September
Representational Image (File: ETV Bharat/ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 18, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased to -0.07 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively, in September from 1.07 per cent and 1.26 per cent in August, respectively, according to the Labour Ministry data released on Saturday.

For the month of September 2025, the All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers decreased by 0.11 points to 136.23, while the index for Rural Labourers decreased by 0.18 points, reaching 136.42, the labour ministry said.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 136.34 points and 136.60 points, respectively, in August 2025. The Food Index decreased by 0.47 points for Agricultural Labourers (AL) and 0.58 points for Rural Labourers (RL) in September 2025.

Food inflation in September 2025 stood at -2.35 per cent for AL and -1.81 per cent for RL," the ministry stated. These indices are based on data collected from a set of 787 sample villages across 34 States/UTs.

Also Read

Retail Inflation Slips To Over 8-Yr Low Of 1.54 Pc In Sep

TAGGED:

SEPTEMBER INFLATION
FARM WORKER INFLATION
FOOD INFLATION IN SEPTEMBER 2025
FOOD PRICES IN INDIA
RETAIL INFLATION IN SEPTEMBER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.