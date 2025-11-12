ETV Bharat / business

Retail Inflation Declines To Multi-Year Low Of 0.25 Pc In October

The CPI-based retail inflation was 1.44 per cent in September and 6.21 per cent in October 2024.

Retail Inflation Declines To Multi-Year Low Of 0.25 Pc In October
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 12, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Retail inflation slipped to a multi-year low of 0.25 per cent in October, driven by the impact of the GST rate cut and subdued prices of vegetables and fruits, government data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation was 1.44 per cent in September and 6.21 per cent in October 2024. According to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the food inflation declined to (-) 5.02 per cent in October.

The decline in headline inflation and food inflation during October 2025 was mainly attributed to the whole month's impact of GST rate cut, favorable base effect, and a drop in inflation of oils and fats, vegetables, fruits, egg, footwear, cereals and products, transport and communication, the NSO said.

Read More

  1. Growth Outlook for FY26 Remains Strong Despite Global Economic, Trade Uncertainties
  2. Retail Inflation For Farm, Rural Workers Eases In September

TAGGED:

INFLATION
GST RATE CUT
GST
CPI
RETAIL INFLATION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.