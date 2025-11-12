ETV Bharat / business

Retail Inflation Declines To Multi-Year Low Of 0.25 Pc In October

New Delhi: Retail inflation slipped to a multi-year low of 0.25 per cent in October, driven by the impact of the GST rate cut and subdued prices of vegetables and fruits, government data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation was 1.44 per cent in September and 6.21 per cent in October 2024. According to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the food inflation declined to (-) 5.02 per cent in October.