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Retail Inflation At 3.4 Pc In March: Govt Data

The rate of price rise in the food basket was 3.87 per cent in March, up from 3.47 per cent in February

RETAIL INFLATION IN MARCH
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By PTI

Published : April 13, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Retail inflation inched up marginally to 3.4 per cent in March as against 3.21 per cent in February, according to government data released on Monday. Based on the consumer price index (CPI) data, the rate of price rise in the food basket was 3.87 per cent in March, up from 3.47 per cent in the preceding month. CPI inflation for rural and urban stood at 3.63 per cent and 3.11 per cent, respectively.

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CPI
FOOD PRICE
INFLATION
RETAIL INFLATION IN MARCH

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