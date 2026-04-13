ETV Bharat / business

Retail Inflation At 3.4 Pc In March: Govt Data

New Delhi: Retail inflation inched up marginally to 3.4 per cent in March as against 3.21 per cent in February, according to government data released on Monday. Based on the consumer price index (CPI) data, the rate of price rise in the food basket was 3.87 per cent in March, up from 3.47 per cent in the preceding month. CPI inflation for rural and urban stood at 3.63 per cent and 3.11 per cent, respectively.