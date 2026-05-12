ETV Bharat / business

Retail Inflation Inches Up To 3.48 Pc In April: Govt Data

New Delhi: Retail inflation rose marginally to 3.48 per cent in April compared to 3.40 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to an uptick in food prices. Food inflation, as per the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 4.2 per cent last month compared to 3.87 per cent in March.

The year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for April was 3.48 per cent, according to the National Statistics Organisation (NSO) data.

The corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban were 3.74 per cent and 3.16 per cent, respectively.