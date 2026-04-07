ETV Bharat / business

Retail Industry Reports High Double-Digit Revenue Growth In Q4, Continues Expansion

New Delhi: Leading retail players reported strong double-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY26 on the back of a stable demand environment and resilient macroeconomic conditions.

Listed retail companies as Trent, Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) and V-Mart, in their recent quarter updates reported around 20 per cent year-on-year growth in their latest quarterly updates, aided by aggressive store additions and steady consumption trends.

Trent, a Tata group firm, reported around 20 per cent growth in standalone (domestic) revenue to Rs 4,937 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 4,106 crore in the corresponding January-March period a year ago.

"Revenue from the sale of merchandise (excluding other operating income) grew 21 per cent and 19 per cent during the quarter and the year ended March 2026, respectively," said Trent, which operates popular fashion outlets under the Westside and Zudio retail format.

Trent has opened 22 Westside stores and 109 stores of its value retail format of Zudio. According to Elara Capital Executive Vice President Karan Taurani, Trent's standalone revenue growth of 20 per cent appears to have been largely driven by strong store additions of 25 per cent YoY across both Westside and Zudio.

"In our view, a meaningful portion of the reported growth is likely attributable to network expansion rather than like-for-like (LFL) strength," he said.

Key takeaway of Trent's update is the sharp acceleration in Westside store additions, which grew 21 per cent year-on-year, marking the strongest expansion phase for the format in many years.