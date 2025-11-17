ETV Bharat / business

Resilient Infrastructure Could Halve GDP Losses After Disasters, CDRI Warns In New Global Report

People walk outside the Indonesia Pavilion at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Belem, Brazil ( AP )

Belem: Investing in resilient infrastructure could cut economic losses from disasters by half by 2050, according to a new global assessment released at COP30 by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The Global Infrastructure Resilience (GIR) Report 2025 warned that the true economic impact of climate-related shocks is far greater than previously recognised, and calls for resilience to become a non-negotiable global standard as countries race to build next-generation infrastructure.

CDRI’s analysis covering Bangladesh, Barbados, Bhutan, Fiji, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar and the Philippines showed that infrastructure disruptions alone account for 80 per cent of total disaster-related losses in these climate-vulnerable nations.

While physical damage from floods, cyclones or storms may be visible, the report finds that the knock-on effects across supply chains, labour markets and public services can be over seven times more costly.

Without urgent course correction, the economic fallout could be severe. Annual GDP losses may rise to 14.5 per cent in Bangladesh and 12.9 per cent in the Philippines by mid-century, with average losses across the eight countries increasing from 5.2 per cent today to 7.4 per cent by 2050.

The report stresses that building resilient infrastructure delivers some of the highest returns on investment in the climate sector. Up to USD 800 billion worth of infrastructure assets are exposed to disasters each year, placing 14 per cent of global GDP growth at risk.

CDRI’s modelling shows that rapid and well-planned reconstruction can dramatically reduce long-term economic harm. Rebuilding within 10 years can halve GDP losses from over 7 per cent to about 3 per cent while completing recovery within four years can reduce losses to just over 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, incorporating resilience into infrastructure design increases project costs by only 5-15 per cent, but produces returns seven to twelve times greater, the report notes.