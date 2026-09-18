ETV Bharat / business

Residential Prices In 11 Tier-2 Cities Overtake Top Eight Markets In India, Says CII-Knight Frank Report

Mumbai: Prices of residential properties in India's 11 emerging Tier-2 cities have gone up nearly twice as fast as those in top eight cities over the last decade, reveals a report of CII-Knight Frank India.

The report points to a vital role for smaller cities in the country’s next phase of real estate growth. As per the report, residential prices across Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh Tricity, Goa, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam and Coimbatore recorded an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8 per cent between 2016 and 2026, compared with 4 per cent across the top eight cities.

The gap has widened in the recent years. Residential prices across the 11 emerging markets increased 63 per cent between 2021 and 2026, compared with 42 per cent growth across the top eight cities, the report said while attributing the momentum to strengthening economic fundamentals in these markets, supported by infrastructure, connectivity and consumption.

It said Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are becoming increasingly important growth anchors, even as the top eight cities continue to account for a large share of the sector by volume. “India’s real estate growth is increasingly broadening beyond the traditional metropolitan centres,” Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said.

He said the opportunity in smaller cities would depend not only on infrastructure creation but also on their ability to convert better connectivity into sustained economic activity through employment, enterprise, population growth, consumption and urban capacity.

Infrastructure spending could provide further support. The share of infrastructure expenditure in total government capital expenditure increased to 55 per cent in FY26 from 39 per cent in FY15, while the government’s three-year public-private partnership pipeline comprises 852 projects with a combined cost of Rs 17 lakh crore, the report said.