ETV Bharat / business

Domestic Economy To Remain Resilient In FY27 Despite Challenging External Environment: RBI Annual Report

Mumbai: The domestic economy of India is expected to remain resilient in FY27 despite headwinds from elevated energy prices, supply chain disruptions, and global markets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its Annual Report on Friday.

India's growth prospects are supported by robust demand, relatively lower dependence on exports, stable policy environment, the report highlighted. The report further said the outlook for the agriculture sector in 2026-27 remains contingent upon the progress and distribution of the South-West monsoon.

"The likelihood of El Nino conditions poses downside risks to agricultural output," it said. However, the rain-inducing positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are likely to emerge towards the latter part of the monsoon season, which may partly offset adverse impacts.

"While the ongoing geopolitical tensions are likely to exert pressure on the availability and prices of key inputs, particularly fertilisers, the government's continued efforts in ensuring adequate availability of fertiliser and other key inputs through diversified sources and buffer management are expected to mitigate these potential concerns," it said.

The report also said inflation in 2026-27 is likely to remain aligned with the target on the back of adequate foodgrain stocks, sufficient reservoir levels and stable agricultural prospects despite possible El Nino conditions and above-normal summer temperatures.

Despite the uncertain global environment, the report highlighted India's strong domestic demand conditions, healthy banking sector and sustained government capital expenditure as key growth drivers.

"Healthy balance sheets of the corporate and banking sectors, along with the government's thrust on capex, bode well for India's strong growth trajectory," the report asserted.

Geopolitical risk has re-emerged as the dominant drag on global growth in 2026, the report said, adding that the adverse impact of the outbreak of the conflict in West Asia at the end of February 2026 is reflected in forecasts for global growth and inflation.

"Against the backdrop of moderate global growth, the outlook for the Indian economy in 2026-27 remains positive, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, although a prolonged West Asia conflict may pose downside risk," it said.