Domestic Economy To Remain Resilient In FY27 Despite Challenging External Environment: RBI Annual Report
RBI projected real GDP growth at 6.9% for 2026-27, while warning that inflationary pressures could intensify due to elevated crude oil prices and global uncertainty.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Mumbai: The domestic economy of India is expected to remain resilient in FY27 despite headwinds from elevated energy prices, supply chain disruptions, and global markets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its Annual Report on Friday.
India's growth prospects are supported by robust demand, relatively lower dependence on exports, stable policy environment, the report highlighted. The report further said the outlook for the agriculture sector in 2026-27 remains contingent upon the progress and distribution of the South-West monsoon.
"The likelihood of El Nino conditions poses downside risks to agricultural output," it said. However, the rain-inducing positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are likely to emerge towards the latter part of the monsoon season, which may partly offset adverse impacts.
"While the ongoing geopolitical tensions are likely to exert pressure on the availability and prices of key inputs, particularly fertilisers, the government's continued efforts in ensuring adequate availability of fertiliser and other key inputs through diversified sources and buffer management are expected to mitigate these potential concerns," it said.
The report also said inflation in 2026-27 is likely to remain aligned with the target on the back of adequate foodgrain stocks, sufficient reservoir levels and stable agricultural prospects despite possible El Nino conditions and above-normal summer temperatures.
Despite the uncertain global environment, the report highlighted India's strong domestic demand conditions, healthy banking sector and sustained government capital expenditure as key growth drivers.
"Healthy balance sheets of the corporate and banking sectors, along with the government's thrust on capex, bode well for India's strong growth trajectory," the report asserted.
Geopolitical risk has re-emerged as the dominant drag on global growth in 2026, the report said, adding that the adverse impact of the outbreak of the conflict in West Asia at the end of February 2026 is reflected in forecasts for global growth and inflation.
"Against the backdrop of moderate global growth, the outlook for the Indian economy in 2026-27 remains positive, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, although a prolonged West Asia conflict may pose downside risk," it said.
Moreover, the implementation of various trade agreements with the key trading partners would provide further momentum to India's growth, the RBI's Annual Report for 2025-26 said.
The central government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank, retained the inflation target of 4 per cent with a tolerance band of +/- 2 per cent for the period beginning April 1, 2026, and ending on March 31, 2031.
The report also said the RBI plans to expand the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilot to cover new use cases under DBT schemes and the domestic retail space, while exploring additional pilots on tokenisation of financial assets and widening participant coverage.
India remained the fastest-growing major economy during 2025-26, with GDP growth estimated at 7.6 per cent against 7.1 per cent in the previous year, supported by "strong domestic consumption, sustained investment, proactive policy initiatives and sound macroeconomic fundamentals."
On the fiscal front, the RBI underscored the Centre's continued consolidation efforts. The gross fiscal deficit (GFD) for 2025-26 stood at 4.4 per cent of GDP, below the government's medium-term target of 4.5 per cent. For 2026-27, the Centre has projected fiscal deficit at 4.3 per cent of GDP.
"GFD is projected at 4.3 per cent of GDP in 2026-27, reflecting the Centre's continued fiscal consolidation efforts in recent years," the report noted. The annual report also suggested that the RBI may adopt a cautious approach on future monetary policy easing amid evolving inflation risks.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had reduced the policy repo rate by 100 basis points during 2025-26 as inflation moderated sharply. However, in April 2026, the MPC unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent while retaining a "neutral" stance. "With the growth-inflation outlook remaining delicately poised amid heightened geopolitical risks, the MPC... decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged," the report said.
The RBI added that global central banks may increasingly face the challenge of balancing inflation control with growth concerns amid recurring supply shocks and geopolitical instability.
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