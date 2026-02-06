ETV Bharat / business

RBI Doubles Collateral-Free MSME Lending To Rs 20 Lakh, Proposes Fresh Guidelines To Curb Digital Frauds

Mumbai: Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Sanjay Malhotra, on Friday proposed to issue three draft guidelines for customer protection: first, relating to mis-selling; second, regarding recovery of loans and engagement of recovery agents; and third, on limiting the liability of customers in unauthorised electronic banking transactions.

Reading the monetary policy statement, the RBI Governor announced a set of measures aimed at enhancing customer protection, advancing financial inclusion, improving the flow of credit, strengthening urban cooperative banks (UCBs), promoting ease of doing business for NBFCs, and deepening financial markets. It has also been proposed to introduce a framework to compensate customers up to an amount of Rs 25,000 for losses incurred in small-value fraudulent transactions.

Malhotra announced that the RBI will also publish a discussion paper on possible measures to enhance the safety of digital payments. "Such measures may include lagged credits and additional authentication for a specific class of users like senior citizens," the Governor said.

He further stated that the limit of Rs 10 lakh for collateral-free loans to MSMEs has been proposed to be increased to Rs 20 lakh.

In the financial inclusion space, the Governor said the RBI has comprehensively reviewed the Lead Bank Scheme, Kisan Credit Card Scheme, and the Business Correspondent Model. "We shall issue draft revised guidelines with respect to them. A unified reporting portal will also be launched for better management of Lead Bank data," he said, adding that RBI will allow banks to lend to REITs with certain safeguards to further promote financing to the real estate sector.