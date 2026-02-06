ETV Bharat / business

Currency In Circulation Raises; Policy Rates To Stay Low, Says RBI Governor

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday said that currency in circulation has increased significantly over the last year, reflecting higher cash usage in the economy. Speaking in a post-MPC meeting interaction, the RBI governor said that the central bank has raised India's GDP growth by 20 basis points. He attributed the upward revision to multiple factors, including the impact of the UD trade deal and improving global and domestic conditions.

He also indicated that the policy interest rate is likely to remain low for a prolonged period. This, he said, is aimed at supporting economic growth and ensuring adequate liquidiity in the system. On the issue of digital fraud, he announced relief measures for affected customers. he said banks will compensate fraud-hit customers up to Rs 25,000 or 85 per cent of the total amount involved, provided the transaction was not carried out with malicious intent.