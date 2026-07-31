Reliance To Invest ₹1 Lakh Crore In Andhra's Coal Gasification Project, Targets 2029 Completion
The project will be India's first underground coal gasification venture, marking a major milestone in the country's advanced coal-based energy technology and mining sectors.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Amaravati: Reliance Industries is set to invest nearly ₹1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh to develop an underground coal gasification (UCG) project at the Chintalapudi and Recherla coal blocks in Eluru district, marking what is expected to be India's first project of its kind.
The project will be India's first underground coal gasification venture, marking a major milestone in the country's advanced coal-based energy technology and mining sectors.
The company recently secured the two coal blocks through an e-auction conducted by the Union Ministry of Coal and has initiated plans to establish a large-scale underground coal gasification (UCG) facility.
According to sources, Reliance representatives met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier this week to present the project's roadmap and implementation strategy. The project is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities during its construction and operational phases.
The Chintalapudi coal block, spread across 1,200 hectares (approximately 3000 acres), is estimated to contain 904.94 million tonnes of G-12 grade coal, while the adjoining Recherla block, covering 2,225 hectares (approximately 5500 acres), holds an estimated 2,225.67 million tonnes of G-13 grade coal.
Together, the two mines are estimated to contain 3,130.61 million tonnes of coal reserves. Officials said the coal deposits lie at depths of more than 600 metres, making conventional mining commercially unviable. As a result, Reliance has opted for Underground Coal Gasification (UCG), an advanced technology that converts coal into combustible gas underground without the need for large-scale excavation.
The proposed UCG project is expected to be the first of its kind in India and is targeted for completion by 2029. The project is expected to significantly boost industrial development in the region while positioning Andhra Pradesh as a key hub for advanced energy technologies and cleaner utilisation of deep coal reserves.
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