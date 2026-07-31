ETV Bharat / business

Reliance To Invest ₹1 Lakh Crore In Andhra's Coal Gasification Project, Targets 2029 Completion

Amaravati: Reliance Industries is set to invest nearly ₹1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh to develop an underground coal gasification (UCG) project at the Chintalapudi and Recherla coal blocks in Eluru district, marking what is expected to be India's first project of its kind.

The project will be India's first underground coal gasification venture, marking a major milestone in the country's advanced coal-based energy technology and mining sectors.

The company recently secured the two coal blocks through an e-auction conducted by the Union Ministry of Coal and has initiated plans to establish a large-scale underground coal gasification (UCG) facility.

According to sources, Reliance representatives met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier this week to present the project's roadmap and implementation strategy. The project is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities during its construction and operational phases.