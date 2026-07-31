ETV Bharat / business

Reliance To Invest ₹1 Lakh Crore In Andhra's Coal Gasification Project, Targets 2029 Completion

The project will be India's first underground coal gasification venture, marking a major milestone in the country's advanced coal-based energy technology and mining sectors.

RELIANCE TO INVEST RS 1 LAKH CRORE ANDHRAS COAL GASIFICATION PROJECT UCG PROJECT TARGETS 2029 COMPLETION RELIANCE REPS MET AP CM NAIDU
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Amaravati: Reliance Industries is set to invest nearly ₹1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh to develop an underground coal gasification (UCG) project at the Chintalapudi and Recherla coal blocks in Eluru district, marking what is expected to be India's first project of its kind.

The project will be India's first underground coal gasification venture, marking a major milestone in the country's advanced coal-based energy technology and mining sectors.

The company recently secured the two coal blocks through an e-auction conducted by the Union Ministry of Coal and has initiated plans to establish a large-scale underground coal gasification (UCG) facility.

According to sources, Reliance representatives met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier this week to present the project's roadmap and implementation strategy. The project is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities during its construction and operational phases.

The Chintalapudi coal block, spread across 1,200 hectares (approximately 3000 acres), is estimated to contain 904.94 million tonnes of G-12 grade coal, while the adjoining Recherla block, covering 2,225 hectares (approximately 5500 acres), holds an estimated 2,225.67 million tonnes of G-13 grade coal.

Together, the two mines are estimated to contain 3,130.61 million tonnes of coal reserves. Officials said the coal deposits lie at depths of more than 600 metres, making conventional mining commercially unviable. As a result, Reliance has opted for Underground Coal Gasification (UCG), an advanced technology that converts coal into combustible gas underground without the need for large-scale excavation.

The proposed UCG project is expected to be the first of its kind in India and is targeted for completion by 2029. The project is expected to significantly boost industrial development in the region while positioning Andhra Pradesh as a key hub for advanced energy technologies and cleaner utilisation of deep coal reserves.

Also read

  1. This 12-Year-Old Math Whiz Kid Will Tell The Day For Any Date Spanning Billions of Years
  2. From A Daily Wager's Home To The World's First Forensic University: An Andhra Student's Inspiring Journey

TAGGED:

RELIANCE TO INVEST RS 1 LAKH CRORE
ANDHRAS COAL GASIFICATION PROJECT
UCG PROJECT TARGETS 2029 COMPLETION
RELIANCE REPS MET AP CM NAIDU
FIRST UCG PROJECT IN INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.