ETV Bharat / business

Reliance Retail To Build Manufacturing, Export Platforms For Next Phase Of Growth: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is preparing for its next phase of growth by building advanced manufacturing and export platforms aimed at strengthening the consumer products ecosystem and expanding its global footprint, Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.

RIL will add "two powerful growth-boosting platforms" between Reliance Retail and its FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), which is another "great leap forward", he said at the 49th AGM of Reliance Industries. It is building a manufacturing platform, extending from beverages and daily essentials to one of the most unorganised categories – fresh fruits and vegetables.

"This category is in urgent need of waste reduction, hygiene promotion, and higher safety standards. We will modernise by bringing our sourcing, cold-chain, and distribution strength to fresh produce. This will give farmers fairer returns, shopkeepers dependable supply, and every family fresher food at fairer prices," said Ambani.

The company is also developing a future-ready garment manufacturing ecosystem to offer high-quality apparel at competitive prices. Ambani said Reliance has forged supplier partnerships across 21 manufacturing clusters nationwide to support the initiative.

In addition, the conglomerate plans to expand affordable electronics manufacturing, covering products such as smart eyewear, televisions, smartphones and connected wearables, while maintaining a strong focus on customer service.