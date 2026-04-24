ETV Bharat / business

Reliance Q4 Net Profit Falls 12.5 Pc On Energy Crisis

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 12.5 per cent fall in its March quarter net profit as the world's largest energy crisis hit its mainstay oil and chemicals business, undoing gains in consumer-facing telecom and retail units.

Its net profit of Rs 16,971 crore in January-March - the fourth and final quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year - compared with Rs 19,407 crore earnings in the same period a year back, according to the company's stock exchange filing.