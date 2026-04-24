Reliance Q4 Net Profit Falls 12.5 Pc On Energy Crisis
Reliance Industries Limited's total income rose to Rs 3.03 lakh crore in Q4 from Rs 2.69 lakh crore a year ago.
By PTI
Published : April 24, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 12.5 per cent fall in its March quarter net profit as the world's largest energy crisis hit its mainstay oil and chemicals business, undoing gains in consumer-facing telecom and retail units.
Its net profit of Rs 16,971 crore in January-March - the fourth and final quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year - compared with Rs 19,407 crore earnings in the same period a year back, according to the company's stock exchange filing.
The profit was also lower quarter-on-quarter against Rs 18,645 crore earnings in October-December 2025. The total income rose to Rs 3.03 lakh crore in Q4 from Rs 2.69 lakh crore a year ago.
For the full year, its net profit was Rs 80,775 crore, 16 per cent higher than Rs 69,648 crore in 2024-25.
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