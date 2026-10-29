ETV Bharat / business

Reliance Industries To Voluntarily Strike Off UK Subsidiary Hamleys Franchising

Logo of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday said its step-down subsidiary, Hamleys (Franchising) Ltd, is being dissolved following an application for a voluntary strike-off.

The UK Register of Companies published a gazette notice, according to which Hamleys (Franchising) will be removed from the register and dissolved in at least two months, Reliance Industries said in a regulatory statement.

"In the application for voluntary strike off filed by Hamleys (Franchising) Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of the company, the Registrar of Companies, United Kingdom has published a notice in the gazette stating that unless cause is shown to the contrary, HFL will be struck off the register and dissolved not less than 2 months from October 27, 2026," it said. Hamleys (Franchising) had reported a turnover of Rs 56.08 crore in calendar year 2025. Its contribution to Reliance Industries' consolidated turnover in the financial year 2025-26 was 0.0048 per cent. "It had Nil net worth as on December 31, 2025," said RIL.