Reliance Industries To Voluntarily Strike Off UK Subsidiary Hamleys Franchising
UK Register of Companies published gazette notice, according to which Hamleys (Franchising) will be removed from the register and dissolved in at least two months.
By PTI
Published : October 29, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday said its step-down subsidiary, Hamleys (Franchising) Ltd, is being dissolved following an application for a voluntary strike-off.
The UK Register of Companies published a gazette notice, according to which Hamleys (Franchising) will be removed from the register and dissolved in at least two months, Reliance Industries said in a regulatory statement.
"In the application for voluntary strike off filed by Hamleys (Franchising) Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of the company, the Registrar of Companies, United Kingdom has published a notice in the gazette stating that unless cause is shown to the contrary, HFL will be struck off the register and dissolved not less than 2 months from October 27, 2026," it said.
Hamleys (Franchising) had reported a turnover of Rs 56.08 crore in calendar year 2025. Its contribution to Reliance Industries' consolidated turnover in the financial year 2025-26 was 0.0048 per cent. "It had Nil net worth as on December 31, 2025," said RIL.
Reliance Brands Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, acquired British toy retailer Hamleys in July 2019 for GBP 67.96 million (around Rs 620 crore) in an all-cash deal, marking its entry into global toy retailing. It bought 100 per cent of Hamleys Global Holdings Ltd from Hong Kong-based C Banner International Holdings.
Founded in London in 1760, Hamleys is one of the world's oldest toy retailers and is known for its flagship store on Regent Street in London. Before the acquisition, Reliance Retail already operated Hamleys stores in India under a master franchise arrangement launched in 2008. At the time of the 2019 acquisition, the brand had 167 stores across 18 countries, while Reliance Retail operated 88 stores across 29 Indian cities.
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