ETV Bharat / business

Reliance Industries Says Will Comply With US Sanctions On Russian Oil

New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Friday said it will comply with the latest US and other Western sanctions relating to Russian oil and will tweak refinery operations to meet them. The oil-to-retail behemoth said that it is assessing the implications of restrictions announced by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States on crude oil imports from Russia and the export of refined products to Europe.

“We will comply with the EU’s guidelines on the import of refined products into Europe,” an RIL spokesperson said.

Reliance Industries said that it remains fully committed to maintaining adherence to applicable sanctions and regulatory frameworks. The spokesperson also said the company will tweak refinery operations to meet the latest sanctions compliance requirements.

The US government, on October 22, imposed sanctions on Russia's two largest crude oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, barring all American entities and individuals from conducting business with them.