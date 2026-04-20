ETV Bharat / business

Reliance Industries Ltd and Essar Group top bidders for CBM blocks

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd and Essar Group have emerged as top bidders for the 16 coal-bed methane (CBM) blocks offered across two consecutive bidding rounds, according to a list of bidders released by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH). State-owned Oil India Ltd bid for three blocks while India's largest oil and gas producer, ONGC, stayed away.

The government offered three areas for exploration and production of natural gas that is trapped within coal seams underground, in the Special CBM Bid Round 2025, and another 13 blocks in the 2026 bidding round. Bids for the two rounds closed on March 5.

The gas produced, called CBM or coal seam gas, is used as a cleaner-burning fuel for power generation, heating, and industrial use. It can also be turned into CNG to run automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking. It generally produces fewer emissions than coal when burned.

Blocks offered in the 2025 and 2026 Special CBM bid rounds fall in Category II and III basins, where entities offering the most work programme (drilling the most wells) are awarded the areas.

Reliance bid for three out of the 13 blocks offered in the Special CBM Bid Round 2026, while Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) bid for three blocks of the 2026 round and two of the three blocks offered in the 2025 round.

One block in the 2025 round and seven of the 2026 round did not attract any bids, according to DGH.

Four of the six blocks of the 2026 round that got bids were single bids. The two blocks of 2025 round got multiple bids.

Reliance was the sole bidder for two blocks in Chhattisgarh and Odisha (SR-ONHP (CBM)-2026/4 block in Mand-Raigarh coal field in Chhattisgarh and SR-ONHP(CBM)2026/5 block in IB Valley coal field in Odisha. It was in direct contest with EOGEPL for the PG-ONHP(CBM)-2026/5 block in Godavari Valley coal field in Telangana.

EOGEPL was the sole bidder for PG-ONHP(CBM)-2026/3 block in Godavari Valley coal field in Telangana, while state-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) was the only bidder for SR-ONHP(CBM)-2026/1 CBM block of Singrauli coalfield in Madhya Pradesh.