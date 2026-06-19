ETV Bharat / business

RIL Expects FMCG Arm RCPL To Touch Rs 1 lakh Crore Revenue By 2030: Isha Ambani

In this screengrab from a video posted on June 19, 2026, Reliance Retail Director Isha Ambani addresses the 49th Annual General Meeting (post-IPO) of Reliance Industries Limited, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Reliance Industries expects its FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) to touch the revenue mark of Rs 1 lakh crore (USD 10.5 billion) in the next four years, as it seeks to emerge as one of India's largest FMCG companies, Reliance Retail Director Isha Ambani said on Friday.

Addressing shareholders of RIL in its AGM, Ambani said RCPL is the "fastest-growing FMCG platform in India's history", which achieved gross revenue of Rs 22,000 crore (USD 2.3 billion), growing 2x year-on-year.

"What took our peers decades, we achieved in just four years. It made us one of the fastest-growing FMCG platforms in India's history, and one of the fastest-growing consumer product companies anywhere in the world," said Ambani.

It is now building a consumer products platform spanning beverages, daily essentials, packaged foods and home and personal care products.

"RCPL's near-term ambition is to reach Rs 1 lakh crore (USD 10.5 billion) in revenue by FY30. Our long-term ambition is to become one of India's largest FMCG companies, with a global platform to match," she said.

RCPL, which was demerged from RRVL (Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd) in December 2025, the apex holding company for all retail businesses, is now a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

"With singular focus on its own markets, its own consumers, and its own ambitions, the results have been exactly what we envisioned," she said. According to her, RCPL products are now available in more than 40 countries through exports and franchise sales.