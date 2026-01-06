Reliance Industries Denies Report On Russian Oil Deliveries To Jamnagar Refinery
The Bloomberg report 'Ships with Russian oil signal Reliance Plant as Destination' claimed that shipping data indicated movement of Russian crude towards India's west coast.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 9:40 AM IST
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited said on Tuesday that it does not expect any Russian crude oil deliveries in January and has not received such cargoes in the past three weeks, denying a Bloomberg report that three vessels laden with Russian oil are heading to its Jamnagar refinery.
The private refiner, which used to be India's largest buyer of Russian oil, published a statement on X, saying the report claiming that "three vessels laden with Russian Oil are heading for Reliance Industries Limited's Jamnagar refinery" was incorrect.
Reliance also expressed disappointment that its denial was allegedly ignored in the report's publication.
"A news report in Bloomberg claiming "three vessels laden with Russian Oil are heading for Reliance Industries Limited's Jamnagar refinery" is blatantly untrue. Reliance Industries' Jamnagar refinery has not received any cargo of Russian oil at its refinery in the past three weeks approx. and is not expecting any Russian crude oil deliveries in January," RIL posted on X.
"We are deeply pained that those claiming to be at the forefront of fair journalism chose to ignore the denial by RIL of buying any Russian oil to be delivered in January and published a wrong report tarnishing our image," it said.
Citing data analytics firm Kpler, the Bloomberg report titled 'Ships with Russian oil signal Reliance Plant as Destination' had claimed that shipping data indicated the movement of Russian crude towards India's west coast. The report, however, did include RIL's denial.
"At least three tankers carrying Russian crude are indicating Reliance Industries Ltd.’s plant on India’s west coast as their next destination, after the refiner restarted some purchases for domestic production. The vessels, laden with nearly 2.2 million barrels of Urals, are currently signaling the huge Jamnagar complex and are expected to deliver their cargoes early this month, according to data analytics firm Kpler," read the Bloomberg report.
It said that Kpler tracks the movement of vessels based on live signals sent by captains detailing their current location and upcoming discharge ports. Destinations, the report said, can change as the ships approach India.
