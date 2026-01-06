ETV Bharat / business

Reliance Industries Denies Report On Russian Oil Deliveries To Jamnagar Refinery

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited said on Tuesday that it does not expect any Russian crude oil deliveries in January and has not received such cargoes in the past three weeks, denying a Bloomberg report that three vessels laden with Russian oil are heading to its Jamnagar refinery.

The private refiner, which used to be India's largest buyer of Russian oil, published a statement on X, saying the report claiming that "three vessels laden with Russian Oil are heading for Reliance Industries Limited's Jamnagar refinery" was incorrect.

Reliance also expressed disappointment that its denial was allegedly ignored in the report's publication.

"A news report in Bloomberg claiming "three vessels laden with Russian Oil are heading for Reliance Industries Limited's Jamnagar refinery" is blatantly untrue. Reliance Industries' Jamnagar refinery has not received any cargo of Russian oil at its refinery in the past three weeks approx. and is not expecting any Russian crude oil deliveries in January," RIL posted on X.