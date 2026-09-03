ETV Bharat / business

Regional Airline FLY91 Places Order For 40 TurboProp Planes Worth USD 1 Billion

New Delhi: Regional airline FLY91, which has been flying for over two years, on Thursday placed an order for 40 new ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft, valued at nearly USD 1 billion. It is also the single largest order for ATR planes by a regional carrier globally. The order for these 40 aircraft is worth nearly USD 1 billion, said FLY91 Chairman Harsha Raghavan.

"The landmark order for 40 aircraft will provide the scale to build a much larger regional network and connect more unserved and underserved cities across the country," the airline said in a release.

FLY91 Founder, Managing Director and CEO Manoj Chacko told PTI that delivery of the planes will start from the end of 2027 and all the aircraft are expected to be delivered by 2032.

The signing ceremony for the aircraft order took place in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, ATR CEO Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, FLY91 Chairman Raghavan, ATR Chief Commercial Officer Alexis Vidal, Chacko and others in the national capital.