Refunds Delay: CBDT Chairman says I-T Dept Analysing Wrongful Claims; Payouts Likely By December

New Delhi: CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal on Monday said the tax department is undertaking an analysis of wrongful deductions claimed in certain cases, leading to a delay in issuance of refunds, and legitimate payouts are expected by December.

Asked about the delay in issuance of refunds, the Income-Tax Department head said the department was analysing some of the refund claims which were identified as "high-value" or were "red-flagged" by the system due to claims of certain deductions.

"We have also written to the taxpayers to file a revised return in case they have forgotten something," he said, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event held at the Bharat Mandapam here.

"Low-value refunds are being released. We have analysed and found that some wrong refunds or deductions were being claimed. So, this is a continuous process. We hope to release the remaining refunds by this month or by December," Agrawal told reporters after he inaugurated a taxpayers' lounge at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF).