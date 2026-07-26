ETV Bharat / business

Reforms, Infra Investment Critical To Unlocking India's Next Phase Of Gas Demand Growth: Report

Commercial vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: India's long-term natural gas growth will depend not only on expanding LNG import capacity but also on accelerating investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure, gas-intensive industries, and reforms to market design, regulation and pricing, according to a new report by the International Gas Union (IGU).

While India has significantly expanded regasification terminal capacity, the pace of investment in midstream infrastructure has lagged, limiting the country's ability to increase gas consumption. The report argues that reforms to pricing mechanisms and market access will be essential to support sustained growth in gas demand.

"The Strait of Hormuz crisis has underlined several import dependencies for India, particularly in gas supply chains. India's heavy reliance on Gulf-sourced LPGs and LNG, where Qatari exports are the primary source of supply, will bring into question India's historic reliance on close geographical suppliers that have proven to be vulnerable to disruption.

"These issues are not insignificant, and the current price shock will also, in the short term, upend the economics of imported gas for Indian power producers, industrial and domestic customers, for as long as it lasts," it said.

India remains heavily dependent on imports to meet its natural gas and LPG requirements. Domestic gas output meets around 50-52 per cent of the country's demand, with the balance met through imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), primarily from Qatar, Australia, the US and Russia.

The dependence is even more pronounced in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). India imports around 60-65 per cent of its LPG requirement despite being one of the world's largest LPG consumers. Much of these imports transit from the Strait of Hormuz. During the recent Iran war, energy transit through the strait was disrupted, exposing India's vulnerability.

IGU said over the longer term, however, the outlook could improve if the Gulf crisis eases. A wave of new LNG export capacity expected to come online through the remainder of the decade is likely to leave global LNG markets well supplied, putting downward pressure on prices and improving the economics of gas consumption in India.

Permanent demand destruction elsewhere in Asia following the recent price shock could further accelerate declines in Asian benchmark LNG prices, making greater gas deployment more attractive.

To capitalize on lower global prices, the report says India will need to enable buyers to respond more effectively to short-term LNG price opportunities. That would require further liberalisation of LNG terminal capacity bookings and system entry charges, improving access for buyers and helping address historically low utilisation rates at import terminals.