ETV Bharat / business

RBI To Soon Launch Draft Guidelines On On-Tap Licences For Urban Cooperative Banks: Gov Malhotra

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon come out with draft guidelines for 'on-tap' licensing for urban cooperative banks, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

The central bank had earlier decided to lift the over two-decade-old pause on fresh licences to urban cooperative banks and resume the 'on-tap' licensing basis, just as it does for universal banks. Malhotra said it had launched a discussion paper on the move in January this year, and will be following up with the next steps shortly.

"The draft guidelines will be issued shortly for stakeholder consultation," the Governor said in the statement on development and regulatory policies, announced alongside the third bi-monthly monetary policy review of FY27.

Risks around governance in the urban cooperative banks that are controlled or dominated by political leaders, and which had been leading to episodic stress at such lenders, were presumed to be one of the reasons for the freeze on new licences for UCBs. Meanwhile, Malhotra also announced a review of guidelines on concentration risk management for Rural Co-operative Banks on Wednesday.