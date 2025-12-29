ETV Bharat / business

RBI To Issue Instructions To Prevent Mis-Selling Of Financial Products

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank will issue comprehensive norms to regulated entities on advertising, marketing and sales to prevent mis-selling of financial products and services to consumers. Mis-selling of financial products and services by regulated entities (REs) has significant consequences for both customers and the financial sector, the central bank said in its Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2024-25, released on Monday.

It is proposed to review the extant instructions on conduct-related matters associated with the engagement of recovery agents and recovery of loans, and issue harmonised instructions in this regard, it added. About digital frauds, the report said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to work with stakeholders, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, to develop and operationalise measures to curb digital and cyber-enabled fraud and strengthen customer protection.

"REs need to put in place robust internal controls, ensure sufficient grievance redress officers at all levels, and enhance digital financial literacy to address digital frauds," the report said.

Recent initiatives by the Reserve Bank include the development of MuleHunter.ai to facilitate system-wide learning to identify and flag potential mule accounts implemented in 23 banks as of December 17, 2025, it added. Another initiative of the RBI is a digital payments intelligence platform (DPIP) to leverage AI to flag risky transactions and share intelligence for fraud detection and prevention.

The RBI further said instructions related to limited liability of customers in unauthorised electronic banking transactions, issued in 2017, are being reviewed in view of major shifts in the banking landscape, including the emergence of new payment channels, higher volumes of digital transactions, and evolving fraud patterns.

"This is expected to improve customer safeguards," the report said. The Reserve Bank further said its regulatory and supervisory policies remain focused on reinforcing cybersecurity, mitigating fraud, enhancing customer protection, integrating climate risk awareness, and preserving financial stability as an overarching goal.