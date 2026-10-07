ETV Bharat / business

RBI to enable interoperability among Account Aggregators, integrate bank deposits with demat CAS

Mumbai: With an objective to enhance customer convenience, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced that it will facilitate interoperability among NBFC-Account Aggregators, enabling customers to access and share their information across different financial service providers through any account aggregator of their choice.

Under the initiative, customers will be able to access and share their financial information across different financial service providers through any NBFC-Account Aggregators (NBFC-AA), instead of being restricted to a particular account aggregator.

"We are also facilitating SEBI-regulated depositories to include information related to deposit accounts in their consolidated account statement (CAS)," Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy.

This will allow demat account holders to view information on their demat holdings and bank deposit accounts at one place in the CAS, he said.

Customers who do not have demat accounts will also continue to be able to obtain a consolidated view of their financial information and share it through NBFC-AAs.

Both measures are aimed at improving customer convenience and will be operational by December 31, 2026, he said.