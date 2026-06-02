ETV Bharat / business

RBI To Conduct Rs 50,000 Cr 2-Day Variable Rate Repo Auction On June 3

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it will conduct a two-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction of Rs 50,000 crore on June 3. The auction will take place between 9:30 am and 10 am, and the reversal of these funds will take place on June 5.

"On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction on Wednesday, June 03, 2026," the RBI said in a release.

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 85,411.44 crore as of June 1, which has narrowed from a surplus of Rs 1.40 lakh crore on May 31. VRR auction conducted by the RBI on Tuesday saw weak demand from banks despite lower surplus liquidity in the banking system.