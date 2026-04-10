ETV Bharat / business

RBI To Conduct Rs 2 Lakh Cr 7-Day VRRR Auction On Friday

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct Rs 2 lakh crore Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) seven days later on Friday. "In view of the surplus transient liquidity conditions prevailing now, it has been decided to conduct a VRRR auction on Friday," the central bank said in a release.

The auction will take place between 2 pm and 2:30 pm, and the reversal of these funds will take place on April 17. The liquidity in the banking system turned huge surplus on the back of the maturity of government securities (G-Secs).