RBI To Conduct Rs 1 Lakh Crore OMO Purchase Of G-Sec On March 9, March 13

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it will conduct Rs 1-lakh crore open market operation (OMO) purchase of government securities in two tranches on March 9 and March 13.

Each tranche of the auction will consist of Rs 50,000 crore, it said. The OMO purchase auction was announced following a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, RBI said in a release.

In the first auction, the central bank is scheduled to buy G-secs such as 6.01 per cent GS 2030, 6.10 per cent GS 2031, 7.18 per cent GS 2033, 6.19 per cent GS 2034, 6.33 per cent GS 2035, 6.92 per cent GS 2039, and 7.30 per cent GS 2053, the release added.

The first auction will take place on March 9, between 9:30 am and 10:30 am on March 9, 2026.