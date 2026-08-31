ETV Bharat / business

RBI's Successful Mobilisation Of FCNR (B) Deposits Lends Strong Support To India's BoP: CEA

New Delhi: The RBI's successful mobilisation of FCNR (B) deposits has lent very strong support to India's balance of payments, and also provides a floor to the domestic currency against the US dollar, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a special USD-INR Forex Swap facility covering FCNR(B) deposits, ECBs and OFCB inflows on June 8, 2026 to strengthen India's external sector position and support foreign exchange liquidity amid global market uncertainties.

As per the latest RBI data, India attracted USD 56.84 billion, including USD 52.3 billion under the Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR (B) deposits.

"RBI's successful mobilisation of FCNR deposits lends a very strong level of support for the balance of payments and also provides a floor on the Indian rupee vis-a-vis the United States dollar," Nageswaran said in a statement post release of the first quarter GDP data.

Highlighting the various aspects of the economy, the CEA said the resilience in the quarterly data is well backed by high-frequency indicators.

"...the near term, the domestic economic momentum is very strong, but globally, we are continuing to see uncertainties. We have flagged it in the Economic Review for August. There is concern with respect to the level of interest rates and potential disruptions on energy commodity supplies and also what will happen to the food prices, et cetera," he said.

Nageswaran further said there are multiple issues that are still in the air as far as global affairs are concerned.