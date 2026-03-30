ETV Bharat / business

RBI Should Use Forex Reserves To Prop Up Rupee: SBI Report

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank should use foreign exchange reserves to prop up the rupee hit by the ongoing West Asia crisis, suggested a research report by SBI on Monday.

The rupee breached the 95/USD-mark in intra-day trade on Monday and settled 7 paise higher at 94.78 (provisional) against the American currency after Iran war escalation jolted global markets, fuelling rupee volatility and risk-off sentiment.

The research report from the State Bank of India’s economic research department said India has adequate foreign exchange reserves of more than 10 months of imports. These numbers, by any stress of imagination, are significantly comfortable.

"The USD 700 billion plus external reserve, we believe, is sufficiently strong to deter speculative moves by intervening in the foreign exchange market to prop up the rupee.

"There is no reason to suggest that we should use FX reserves for rainy days only as mentioned hitherto, and we believe there is still time to intervene in the market to prop up the rupee if it is so desirable," the report said.

It also said that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) need to be offered a special window by the regulator that separates their daily demand (around USD 250-300 million) from the market chores (annualised USD 75-80 billion demand could be taken out).

This should allow better visibility on genuine foreign exchange demand and supply dynamics and in measuring the efficacy of various countermeasures initiated by the regulator to curb unwarranted volatility, it added.