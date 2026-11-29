RBI Should Set UPI Merchant Charges, Not NPCI: IIT Bombay Report
The report questions NPCI’s authority to set merchant facing MDR, arguing that merchants are customers of system participants, not participants themselves, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s digital payment system UPI needs a transparent and legally robust framework for merchant charges and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should take the lead in setting the charges.
These are the findings of a report prepared by IIT Bombay Professor Ashish Das and Former Adviser-in-Charge Monetary Policy Department, RBI Dr Praggya Das. The report examines the reintroduction of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on person to merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 following a September 2026 notification and an NPCI Circular.
The report evaluates the economic, regulatory, and statutory aspects of reintroducing UPI MDR, carries a global policy review with respect to charges on digital payments, and highlights a few core structural and regulatory vulnerabilities. To preserve UPI as a trusted, equitable, and legally robust public digital infrastructure, the report also provides a policy roadmap.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Prof Das said that for a population-scale retail payment infrastructure like UPI, leaving merchant pricing to unilateral network determination oversteps statutory mandates and distorts market dynamics. Across major jurisdictions where retail payment rails have achieved population-scale penetration, central banks and legislatures have intervened with transparent, statutory rate caps on interchange and merchant fees.
The authors also question NPCI’s authority to set merchant facing MDR, arguing that merchants are customers of system participants, not participants themselves. They say such charges should be determined through bilateral acquiring agreements or formal RBI directions.
The report recommends that the RBI set a UPI MDR cap after a cost benefit assessment and public consultation. It also calls for stricter rules on hidden fees, protection for UPI and debit card users, transparent fee disclosures and a review of surcharging rules.
Debit cards later gained popularity in developed economies from the mid-1980s and expanded in India during the 2000s and 2010s, supported by the growth of point of sale terminals, e-commerce and the launch of RuPay debit cards in 2012-13.
It mentioned that prepaid cards and digital wallets also evolved, allowing stored value to be used through existing card networks and digital payment platforms. Prepaid instruments gained traction for recharges, utility bills and online purchases, while the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and prepaid wallets linked to UPI expanded their use across transit and merchant payments.
The cost of this structure of debit and prepaid cards largely followed the established credit card model, which includes the MDR, interchange and payment-surcharge as well.
Talking about the MDR, the report suggests that it is the fee a merchant pays to its acquiring bank for accepting card payments, calculated as a percentage of the transaction value. This amount is shared among the card-issuing bank, the acquiring bank and the card network. The interchange fee, which goes to the issuer bank, forms the largest component of MDR, while the acquiring bank and card network receive smaller portions.
NPCI later fixed the merchant charges (MDR) for transactions above Rs 2,000, effective October 15. Merchants are not allowed to pass these charges on to customers. The move has raised questions about NPCI’s authority to set merchant fees.
Under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the RBI authorised NPCI to operate UPI in 2016. The report argues that NPCI cannot fix UPI’s fee structure without prior RBI approval, as such structural changes affect the payment system’s operation.
Policy shift and its impact
Prof Das said the shift has raised concerns about the cost of accepting digital payments and who should bear that cost. There is a growing use of convenience and payment gateway fees, which can allow banks and payment aggregators to recover charges directly from consumers where the merchants decline to pay any MDR to their acquiring banks.
The IIT Bombay report argues that though on the one hand RBI and NPCI have prohibited passing on debit card MDR or UPI charges to customers, on the other, RBI has allowed the merchants to pass on payment related expenses through convenience fees (pseudo-MDR) directly on to end-consumers.
The report highlights the industry practice of payment-surcharge in the name of convenience fees despite regulatory bar on passing of MDR. Moreover, there is a hidden burden on UPI users. According to the authors’ estimate a cross subsidy of about Rs 26,000 Cr in FY26 shifted from non-credit card users, mainly UPI users, to credit cardholders, who benefit from free-credit, rewards and other perks, he added.
It also points out that credit card costs are often built into product prices, meaning UPI users end up sharing the burden of the high credit card cost for the merchants, he added.
To insulate UPI users from absorbing the high acceptance costs of credit cards, the report recommends that policymakers should adopt a differentiated surcharging framework: strictly enforcing the ‘no-surcharge’ protection on low-cost retail payment rails, while permitting merchants to levy a transparent, cost-capped surcharge on high-cost payment modes (such as credit cards), subject to mandatory advance disclosure and itemized receipt billing.
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