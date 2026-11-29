ETV Bharat / business

RBI Should Set UPI Merchant Charges, Not NPCI: IIT Bombay Report

New Delhi: India’s digital payment system UPI needs a transparent and legally robust framework for merchant charges and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should take the lead in setting the charges.

These are the findings of a report prepared by IIT Bombay Professor Ashish Das and Former Adviser-in-Charge Monetary Policy Department, RBI Dr Praggya Das. The report examines the reintroduction of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on person to merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 following a September 2026 notification and an NPCI Circular. The report evaluates the economic, regulatory, and statutory aspects of reintroducing UPI MDR, carries a global policy review with respect to charges on digital payments, and highlights a few core structural and regulatory vulnerabilities. To preserve UPI as a trusted, equitable, and legally robust public digital infrastructure, the report also provides a policy roadmap. Talking to ETV Bharat, Prof Das said that for a population-scale retail payment infrastructure like UPI, leaving merchant pricing to unilateral network determination oversteps statutory mandates and distorts market dynamics. Across major jurisdictions where retail payment rails have achieved population-scale penetration, central banks and legislatures have intervened with transparent, statutory rate caps on interchange and merchant fees. The authors also question NPCI’s authority to set merchant facing MDR, arguing that merchants are customers of system participants, not participants themselves. They say such charges should be determined through bilateral acquiring agreements or formal RBI directions. The report recommends that the RBI set a UPI MDR cap after a cost benefit assessment and public consultation. It also calls for stricter rules on hidden fees, protection for UPI and debit card users, transparent fee disclosures and a review of surcharging rules.

Prof Praggya Das (ETV Bharat)

According to the report, credit cards laid the foundation for modern digital retail payments, with networks such as Diners Club, American Express, Visa and Mastercard establishing the early architecture of electronic commerce by combining payment infrastructure with consumer credit.

Debit cards later gained popularity in developed economies from the mid-1980s and expanded in India during the 2000s and 2010s, supported by the growth of point of sale terminals, e-commerce and the launch of RuPay debit cards in 2012-13.



It mentioned that prepaid cards and digital wallets also evolved, allowing stored value to be used through existing card networks and digital payment platforms. Prepaid instruments gained traction for recharges, utility bills and online purchases, while the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and prepaid wallets linked to UPI expanded their use across transit and merchant payments.

The cost of this structure of debit and prepaid cards largely followed the established credit card model, which includes the MDR, interchange and payment-surcharge as well.



Talking about the MDR, the report suggests that it is the fee a merchant pays to its acquiring bank for accepting card payments, calculated as a percentage of the transaction value. This amount is shared among the card-issuing bank, the acquiring bank and the card network. The interchange fee, which goes to the issuer bank, forms the largest component of MDR, while the acquiring bank and card network receive smaller portions.

Prof Ashish Das (ETV Bharat)

It also discussed interchange fee which is the fee paid to the card-issuing bank and forms the largest part of MDR. Card networks such as Visa and Mastercard usually set the interchange fee, which vary by card type, merchant and transaction. As an illustration, on a Rs 100 credit card purchase with 2 per cent MDR, the merchant gets Rs 98, while Rs 1.65 goes to the issuing bank, Rs 0.14 to the card network and Rs 0.21 to the acquiring bank. A payment-surcharge is an extra fee charged for using a particular payment method. Convenience fees may be allowed for online transactions, but such fees should apply regardless of the mode of payment.The authors write in the report that before 2020, UPI merchants paid a small fee for accepting payments. In 2020, the government made UPI transactions free for merchants to encourage its use. In September 2026, it again allowed charges on transactions above Rs 2,000.

NPCI later fixed the merchant charges (MDR) for transactions above Rs 2,000, effective October 15. Merchants are not allowed to pass these charges on to customers. The move has raised questions about NPCI’s authority to set merchant fees.

