ETV Bharat / business

RBI Says USD 40.82 Billion Mobilised Under Forex Swap Facility Till July 31

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Saturday said its concessional swap facility, introduced to encourage foreign currency inflows, has attracted USD 40.82 billion till July 31. The swap facility has seen avid interest and attracted steady forex inflows since June 8, 2026, the central bank said in a statement. A strong mobilisation was witnessed through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR (B) deposits.

Of the total inflows, FCNR (B) deposits accounted for USD 36.725 billion, while Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) contributed USD 2.575 billion, and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) amounted to USD 1.516 billion.

With a view to strengthening the country's balance of payments and incentivising capital inflows, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a series of measures, including a facility for offering concessional swaps for fresh FCNR(B) deposits, OFCB and ECB inflows on June 5.