ETV Bharat / business

RBI Says Fully Prepared For 'Mythos' Cyber Threat; Advisories Issued To Regulated Entities

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it is fully prepared to deal with cyber security threats linked to the Mythos platform and has already issued required advisories to regulated entities.

"We have issued the required advisories. We remain fully prepared in terms of handling cyber security threats of this nature as well as conventional threats," RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said during the post-monetary policy press conference. He said operational details are awaited regarding India getting a look into the platform built by frontier AI company Anthropic.

"This system has been engaging our attention, both at the government level and at the financial sector inter-regulatory forum level," he said. The RBI, in consultation with the government and other regulators, will take further steps once the contours of participation become clear, he said.