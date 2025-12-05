ETV Bharat / business

RBI Let Rupee Find Its Correct Position, Correct Level: Guv Malhotra

In this screengrab from a video posted on Dec. 5, 2025, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra speaks as he announces the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy for the current fiscal, in Mumbai. ( @reservebankofindia593/X via PTI Photo )

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said the central bank does not target any band for the rupee in the forex market, and allows the domestic currency to find its own correct level.

The governor's statement came at a time when the rupee breached the 90-mark against the US dollar, and is hovering near that level.

Earlier in the day, the RBI Governor announced the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal. The Central Bank announced three-year USD/INR buy-sell swaps of USD 5 billion this month.

Addressing the post-Monetary policy press conference, Malhotra said, "We don't target any price levels or any bands. We allow the markets to determine the prices. We believe that markets, especially in the long run, are very efficient. It's a very deep market," he said while replying to a question on rupee depreciation.

Malhotra said fluctuations in the market keep taking place, and the effort of the RBI is always to reduce any abnormal or excessive volatility. "And that is what we will continue to endeavour," he added.