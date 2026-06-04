ETV Bharat / business

RBI Revives Plan For Plastic Currency Notes, New Pilot Project Likely Soon

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering introducing polymer or plastic banknotes as it looks to reduce the rising cost of printing currency and address the growing number of damaged notes being withdrawn from circulation each year.

Sources suggest that a new pilot project in this regard is expected to be announced soon. A senior government officer told ETV Bharat that the proposal was discussed during the RBI's recent board meetings.

Experts believe that lower denominatn notes, such as Rs 10 and Rs 20 which are frequently used and deteriorate quickly likely to be chosen for the initial trial.

The renewed interest in polymer notes comes amid a sharp increase in currency printing costs and the growing volume of worn out notes being removed from circulation.

The RBI Income Statement for the year ended March 31 2026 shows a sharp decline in expenditure on printing banknotes. But it was significant higher in last few years. The RBI spent close to Rs 4,875 crore on printing notes in 2025-26 which was down from Rs 6,373 crore in 2024-25.

It shows a reduction of nearly 23.5 percent. However if we take data of over the past five years this expenditure has fluctuated. It stood at Rs 4,985 crore in 2021-22, declined to Rs 4,683 crore in 2022-23 and then rose to Rs 5, 101 crore in 2023-24. This spending increased significantly to Rs 6,373 crore in 2024-25 before falling back in last financial year.

What are polymer notes?

Polymer banknotes are made from a thin plastic material rather than the cotton based paper used for conventional currency. Despite being called plastic notes they are quite flexible and can be folded and handled much like ordinary banknotes. Besides this, the main advantage of polymer notes is their durability.

They are more resistant to dirt, moisture and tearing, which allows them to remain in circulation for longer periods. Also they can be incorporated with advanced security features like transparent windows, specialised ink and anti counterfeiting element, making them more difficult to forge. Many countries have adopted polymer banknotes because they generally last longer and reduce replacement costs over time.

First Field Trails

According to Currency Management chapter of Annual Report of The RBI published on August 22 2013, to increase the circulation life of banknotes, particularly in small denominations the RBI in consultation with Government of India, considered various options, including printing banknotes on plastic substrate.

Accordingly it has decided to introduce one billion pieces of Rs 10 banknotes on plastic substrate for field trials in five cities, viz., Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Shimla and Mysore which have been identified because of their geographic and climatic diversity.

First polymer notes country

Annual report further mentioned that Australia was the first country to introduce polymer notes in 1988. Since then dozens of the countries have introduced polymer banknotes of which several have completely switched from paper to polymer.