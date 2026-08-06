RBI Classifies Tata Sons As 'Upper Layer' NBFC, Says Delisting Plea Under Review
Tata Group holding company has three years to list its shares and offer at least some part of its shares to the public.
By R Srinivasan
Published : August 6, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday classified the Tata Group’s holding company Tata Sons as an 'upper layer' Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), after reviewing the company’s financials for 2025-26 under its scale-based regulatory framework for NBFCs.
The RBI classifies NBFCs into four tiers based on size of assets and types of operations. Under the framework, NBFCs with assets of over Rs 1 lakh crore are classified as ‘upper layer’ NBFCs. Tata Sons, the closely held holding company of the sprawling Tata Group of companies, had assets of over Rs 2 lakh crore as of the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
NBFCs classified as upper layer NBFCs fall under stricter regulatory guidelines and closer supervision, since they are considered systemically important. With Tata Sons getting classified this year as an upper layer NBFC, it will have to comply with stricter regulatory supervision for the next five years, even if it does not meet the classification criteria in later years.
The classification also means that Tata Sons will have to list its shares on a stock exchange, which will also imply that it will have to offer at least some part of its shares to the public.
Tata Sons shares are largely held by various charitable trusts of the Tata Group, but a significant minority share is held by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. The Shapoorji Pallonji group, which is under debt pressure, has been keen for a listing of the Tata Sons shares, which would allow it to unlock the value of its holdings and enable it to cash out. However, the Tata Group leadership, as well as the Tata Trusts, have been against listing and dilution of control.
Tata Sons have also applied to the RBI to be delisted as an NBFC. That application is under review by the banking regulator.
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