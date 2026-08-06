ETV Bharat / business

RBI Classifies Tata Sons As 'Upper Layer' NBFC, Says Delisting Plea Under Review

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday classified the Tata Group’s holding company Tata Sons as an 'upper layer' Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), after reviewing the company’s financials for 2025-26 under its scale-based regulatory framework for NBFCs.

The RBI classifies NBFCs into four tiers based on size of assets and types of operations. Under the framework, NBFCs with assets of over Rs 1 lakh crore are classified as ‘upper layer’ NBFCs. Tata Sons, the closely held holding company of the sprawling Tata Group of companies, had assets of over Rs 2 lakh crore as of the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

NBFCs classified as upper layer NBFCs fall under stricter regulatory guidelines and closer supervision, since they are considered systemically important. With Tata Sons getting classified this year as an upper layer NBFC, it will have to comply with stricter regulatory supervision for the next five years, even if it does not meet the classification criteria in later years.