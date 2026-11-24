ETV Bharat / business

RBI Repo Rate: SBI Favours 25 BPS Rate Hike, Cautions RBI Amid Calls For 50 BPS Increase

RBI should consider a 25 basis points rate hike in its December: SBI ( IANS )

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should consider a 25 basis points rate hike in its December monetary policy instead of a jumbo 50 bps increase, as an aggressive move could trigger capital outflows, currency instability and concerns over economic growth, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI).

The report said the central bank needs to remain mindful of financial stability amid growing uncertainty in global markets and movements in the Indian rupee. It argued that a 25 bps increase should be sufficient given the current inflation trajectory.

"Also, in these uncertain circumstances, RBI should be mindfully cognizant about financial stability amidst the call for a jumbo rate hike of 50 bps in December policy," the report said.

The next Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled for December 2–4, with the policy decision to be announced on December 4.

Explaining the concerns around global financial stability, the report highlighted growing stress in the US economy, particularly in its housing market, where rising household debt and borrowing costs are putting pressure on consumers.

US mortgage debt has reached USD 13.3 trillion, while consumer credit interest rates remain elevated at 11.9 per cent, increasing the burden of debt repayments on households.

The report also pointed to weakening housing demand. The pending Home Sales Index fell to a record low of 63 at the end of October, while existing home sales declined to 3.75 million, the lowest level since August 2010.

It said homeowners who secured mortgages at historically low interest rates during 2020-21 are reluctant to sell their properties because doing so could mean taking on loans at higher rates.