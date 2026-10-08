ETV Bharat / business

RBI Repo Rate Hike: These Banks Have Increased Repo-Linked Lending Rate

New Delhi: After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate on October 7, 2026, many banks increased their interest rates on some loan categories. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday announced hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points, raising it from 5.25% to 5.50%.

List of banks which have raised their repo-linked lending rates (RLLR/RBLR): Bank of India (BoI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank have increased. The new rates are effective from October 8.

HDFC Bank reduced its one-month MCLR by 15 basis points. The country’s largest private sector bank cut its MCLR from 7.75 per cent to 7.90%. The overnight MCLR reduced from 7.90% to 7.80%. The 3-month MCLR stands at 7.95%, and the 6-month rate is now 8.15%.

One-year MCLR decreased to 8.30%, two-year to 8.40% and three-year MCLR has come down from 8.60% to 8.55%.

It may be noted that changes in MCLR can directly impact floating-rate loans linked to this benchmark.

PNB hikes RLLR to 8.35%

Hours after RBI announced repo rate hike, Punjab National Bank (PNB) raised its Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) from 8.10% to 8.35%. This includes a BSP of 0.35%. The new rate is effective from October 8. The public sector bank has made no changes in its Marginal Cost of Lending Rate i.e. MCLR and Base Rate.

Indian Bank

Indian Bank raised its Repo-Based Lending Rate (RBLR) by 25 basis points. The bank increased its RBLR to 8.20% up from 7.95%. This rate came into effect on October 8, 2026. The government-controlled lender said that this change has been made after the RBI Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to increase 25 basis points in the repo rate by RBI MPC.

Bank of Baroda