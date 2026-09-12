ETV Bharat / business

RBI Rejects Tatas' Bid To Surrender NBFC Licence, Group Will Have To List On Bourses: Sources

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank has rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its non-banking finance company (NBFC) licence, which will force a public listing of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, sources said on Saturday.

In a letter received by the Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer on Saturday, the RBI specified that the group does not meet the necessary criteria, leading it to reject the March 2024 application for deregistration.

This makes a public listing of Tata Sons imminent as it qualifies as an upper layer NBFC, which must mandatorily list on the stock exchanges. A response was awaited from the Reserve Bank when reached out to for comment. Tata Sons also did not respond immediately to this development.

The development comes as the USD 170 billion Tata Sons is still facing leadership challenges and a divided board, which led Chairman N Chandrasekaran to opt out of reappointment when his term ends in February next year.

It is a divided house even among the shareholders, with the Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts, a string of non-profits holding over 65 per cent of Tata Sons, being reluctant to list, while Shapoorji Pallonji Group, its largest private shareholder with around 18 per cent holding, is publicly pushing for the group to list.

According to experts, a listing will compel the group to be more transparent about all its affairs, including capital allocation, and investor pressure will lead to demands for financial returns, making long-term bets difficult.