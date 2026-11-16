ETV Bharat / business

RBI Reiterates Demand For Listing Of Tata Sons

Mumbai: A senior RBI official on Monday reiterated the central bank's demand that Tata Sons, the holding company of the salts-to-software conglomerate, be listed as per existing regulations.

A Deputy General Manager in the Department of Regulation wrote the letter on Monday in response to a communication from Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL) on October 6.

"... you are advised to comply with all applicable regulations/ guidelines/ directions, issued by the RBI in respect of NBCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL), as stipulated in extant regulations/ guidelines/ directions hosted on the RBI's website, including the requirement of listing by your company," the letter, which was reviewed by PTI, reads.

It mentions that no specific guidance has been sought by TSPL in the communication, but hints at discussions around listing at the company's board meeting.

"While specific guidance has not been sought on any particular regulation/ guideline/ direction, from the discussion in the Board regarding listing, it seems the guidance is perhaps with respect to the same," the letter says.

Emails sent to Tata Sons and RBI did not elicit an immediate reply.